Counterparty Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $235.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00019893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,841.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.18 or 0.03772116 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00748066 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,365 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Zaif, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

