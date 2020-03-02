CPChain (CPC) Price Down 1.6% This Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One CPChain token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. CPChain has a market cap of $1.43 million and $58,941.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

