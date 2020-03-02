Cream (CRM) Market Cap Hits $12,572.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Cream has a market capitalization of $12,572.00 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.01009221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00041345 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00205285 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00069920 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00310204 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

