Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Credicorp makes up about 13.1% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $71,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

NYSE:BAP opened at $181.27 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $175.04 and a 12-month high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.98.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

