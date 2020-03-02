Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) CFO Acquires $300,562.50 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $400.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Kenneth Booth acquired 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $395.50 per share, for a total transaction of $197,750.00.

CACC traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $397.77. 252,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.36. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $385.36 and a 52-week high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACC. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

