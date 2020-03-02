CREDIT (CREDIT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,705.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $158,975.00 and approximately $5,705.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00054279 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000113 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

