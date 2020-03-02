Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €28.36 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €28.36 ($32.98) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.34 ($42.25).

FRA DPW opened at €26.28 ($30.56) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of €32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.95.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

