Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) a GBX 792 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 792 ($10.42) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday. HSBC raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 699.21 ($9.20).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 424.30 ($5.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 615.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 542.47.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

