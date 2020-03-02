Credit Suisse Group Increases Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target to

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.86. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,559. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

