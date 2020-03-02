Credit Suisse Group Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $118.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock opened at $89.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.64.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,046 shares of company stock worth $2,135,130 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.