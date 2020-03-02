Credit Suisse Group Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$38.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LB. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.20.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB stock traded up C$0.24 on Monday, reaching C$38.43. 650,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.93 and a twelve month high of C$46.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.