Credit Suisse Group Raises Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 198

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Senior from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Senior to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Senior in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 182.50 ($2.40).

LON SNR opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.93) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.37. Senior has a one year low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 239 ($3.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $592.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

