Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on HSBC from GBX 644 ($8.47) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 582.67 ($7.66).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 516 ($6.79) on Monday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 574.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 590.80.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

