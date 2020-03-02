Credit Suisse Group Trims MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price to

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on MasTec from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

