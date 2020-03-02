Credit Suisse Group Upgrades THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Outperform

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

TKAMY stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.32.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

