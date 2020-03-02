Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 420,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,946,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,111,000 after buying an additional 1,632,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,019,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,810,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,802,000 after buying an additional 597,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 498,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,223,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after buying an additional 235,959 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

CEQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

