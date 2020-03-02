Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,695 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.37% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth $351,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $20.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.08. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

