Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

Several research firms recently commented on CRH. Kepler Capital Markets cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in CRH by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CRH by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 41,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. CRH has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $40.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.97.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

