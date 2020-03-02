Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $91,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRNX. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 143,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRNX opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.02. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.