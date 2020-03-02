Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

CRSP stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 3.25. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

