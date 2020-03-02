Critical Comparison: MMRGlobal (OTCMKTS:MMRF) versus Worldpay (OTCMKTS:WP)

MMRGlobal (OTCMKTS:MMRF) and Worldpay (NYSE:WP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MMRGlobal and Worldpay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMRGlobal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Worldpay $3.93 billion 10.70 $12.80 million $3.68 36.68

Worldpay has higher revenue and earnings than MMRGlobal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MMRGlobal and Worldpay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMRGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A Worldpay 0 12 3 0 2.20

Worldpay has a consensus target price of $120.28, suggesting a potential downside of 10.90%. Given Worldpay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Worldpay is more favorable than MMRGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares MMRGlobal and Worldpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMRGlobal N/A N/A N/A Worldpay 3.63% 11.28% 4.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Worldpay shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of MMRGlobal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Worldpay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MMRGlobal has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldpay has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Worldpay beats MMRGlobal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMRGlobal

MMRGlobal, Inc., through its subsidiary, MyMedicalRecords, Inc., provides online personal health records (PHRs) and storage solutions for consumers, healthcare professionals, employers, insurance companies, financial institutions, retailers, professional organizations, and affinity groups in the United States. The company's solutions enable individuals and families to access their medical records and other documents, such as birth certificates, passports, insurance policies, and wills using Internet. It offers MyMedicalRecords, a secure Web-based PHR system, which transmits and stores documents, images, and voice mail messages in the system using various methods, such as fax, voice, and file upload. The company also provides MyESafeDepositBox, an online secure document storage system designed to provide online storage for medical records; MMRPro, an integrated scanning and web-based document management solution for healthcare professionals; and private-label PHR and MyEsafeDepositBox storage solutions. MMRGlobal, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management. It also provides value-added services, such data analytics and information management solutions, foreign currency management, and various funding options; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. In addition, the company offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. Further, it provides card and statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers. The company serves merchants and financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks through direct sales forces and referral partners. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

