Critical Comparison: Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and ICC (OTCMKTS:ICCH)

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and ICC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ms&Ad Insurance Group 3.70% 7.01% 0.84% ICC 2.44% 2.28% 0.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ms&Ad Insurance Group $49.62 billion 0.37 $1.73 billion $1.56 10.15 ICC $51.16 million 0.84 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Summary

Ms&Ad Insurance Group beats ICC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

