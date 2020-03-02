CROAT (CROAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67,264.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $67,264.00 and $107.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 76,139,141 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

