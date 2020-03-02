Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Announces Earnings Results

Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

CSSG stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.30. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, Croma Locksmiths, and Croma Biometrics. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; identity management and access control solutions; and locksmith keys, locks, and safes.

