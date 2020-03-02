Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG) Plans GBX 0.75 Dividend

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG) declared a dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.18). The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,088. Croma Security Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.54). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 million and a PE ratio of 11.54.

Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, Croma Locksmiths, and Croma Biometrics. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; identity management and access control solutions; and locksmith keys, locks, and safes.

