Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been assigned a C$17.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRR.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 616,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.76 and a 1-year high of C$16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

