CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

