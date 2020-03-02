Crowd Machine (CMCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,819.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $187,656.00 and approximately $3,819.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00133072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crowd Machine Token Profile

Crowd Machine was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine.

Crowd Machine Token Trading

Crowd Machine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

