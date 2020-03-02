Crown (CRW) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Braziliex, YoBit and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $2,339.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,852.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.67 or 0.03782683 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00752353 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016776 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,196,247 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.