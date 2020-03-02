Cryptaur Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $12,595.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00496868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.05 or 0.06440428 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030213 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011335 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

