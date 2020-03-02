CrypticCoin (CRYP) Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $292,851.00 and approximately $1,741.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00582005 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00114163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00115266 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002682 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

