Crypto Sports Hits Market Cap of $649,815.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002916 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $649,815.00 and $530.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00349687 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011078 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000527 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,681,451 coins and its circulating supply is 2,517,006 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

