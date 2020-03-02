Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $42.41 million and approximately $79,329.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00007686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00482098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.04 or 0.06461752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00063074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005625 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

