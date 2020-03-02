Cryptonex (CNX) Price Tops $1.95 on Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $108.64 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00022051 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.02851685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.