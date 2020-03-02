Cryptopay (CPAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00496833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.66 or 0.06286647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00064106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030159 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

