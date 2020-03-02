CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. CSG Systems International posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSG Systems International.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $236.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGS. ValuEngine downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,197,906.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,324. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.28%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.