CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of CSW Industrials worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

NASDAQ CSWI traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $69.25. 5,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. CSW Industrials Inc has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $995.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $574,025 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.