CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.33% of CSX worth $188,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 126.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.4% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 77,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.