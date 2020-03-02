Cube (AUTO) 1-Day Volume Tops $449,524.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Cube has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $449,524.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex and CPDAX. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.02832134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00134909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cube

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

