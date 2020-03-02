Cubiex Hits Market Cap of $125,440.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Cubiex has a market cap of $125,440.00 and approximately $784.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.02842687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,815,205 tokens. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports.

Buying and Selling Cubiex

Cubiex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

