Culp (CULP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Culp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,714. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.81. Culp has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19.

CULP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

