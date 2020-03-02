Curecoin Reaches Market Cap of $824,476.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $824,476.00 and approximately $2,096.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curecoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00683247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007407 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,437,820 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

