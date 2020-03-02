Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CW. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Shares of CW opened at $119.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

