CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.2% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $4.85 on Monday, hitting $64.03. 15,899,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

