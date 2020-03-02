CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 46,139 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

