CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0009

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. CWV Chain has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $23,385.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.02832134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00134909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io.

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.