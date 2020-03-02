CyberMiles Price Down 10.8% This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $4.58 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, BCEX, Tokenomy and Bibox. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Zebpay, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Binance, BCEX, Tokenomy, IDCM, Bithumb, DragonEX, Huobi, OKEx, Bibox, IDEX and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

