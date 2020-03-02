Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report $7.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $7.38 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $9.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $29.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.66 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.80 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $34.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 223,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,102,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 342,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,256.96. Insiders sold 1,084,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,067,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

