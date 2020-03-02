DA Davidson Comments on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of DY opened at $29.56 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

