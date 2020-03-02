DA Davidson Comments on TJX Companies Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

